Travis Perkins wins £36m Hounslow supply deal

Travis Perkins Managed Services regional director Graham Short (left) and Lampton Services managing director Sam Leigh

Travis Perkins’ contract is with the residential services division of Lampton Services, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the London Borough of Hounslow. Lampton Services looks after 16,000 homes across the borough. Its services include emergency and planned repairs, aids and adaptations, general maintenance, grounds maintenance, and refurbishments.

The contract will see Travis Perkins Managed Services responsible for the procurement of all materials and associated logistics for the maintenance of council homes in the borough. Starting from April 2023, the contract will be run from a depot in Ashmead Road depot and two other locations in the borough. Lampton Services expects Travis Perkins to both save it money and reduce waiting times for materials.

Travis Perkins Managed Services managing director Ben Todd said: “This is a significant contract award for Travis Perkins Managed Services and we are delighted to be working with Lampton Services in the delivery of materials for essential housing services. As a market leader in materials supply, we aim to deliver an efficient service to support the delivery of service excellence for the benefit of residents and Coalo colleagues.”

