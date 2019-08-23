Trials seek to reduce aviation noise impact

The noise mitigation trial, which is being run in partnership with Glasgow Airport, will focus on 12 households in the Whitecrook area and aims to identify the best solution for managing noise levels. The most successful measures may be rolled out as part of phased works across the 563 households in the area affected by aviation noise, as well being used to inform future work in other authorities.

The £192,000 trial was given the go ahead when it was brought before the council’s housing and communities committee this week.

Officers will now work to procure a leading expert in the field to manage the trial on the council and airport’s behalf. It is anticipated the project will begin in 2019 or 2020.

The full specification of work carried out will be agreed in partnership, and if successful, a phased programme of works would be rolled out to other affected properties, alongside existing window replacements and insulation programmes. Current UK government policy within the Aviation Policy Framework (APF) now requires financial assistance to be offered towards the noise insulation of residential properties in high noise contours.

The council plans to seek funding from the Scottish government’s Better Homes Division as the results of the trial will also inform future practice across other local authority areas.

Councillor Diane Docherty, convener of housing and communities, said: “While Glasgow Airport falls outwith the West Dunbartonshire Council boundaries, there has been a long-standing community issue within the Whitecrook area of Clydebank in terms of aircraft noise.

“This trial project will explore different measures that can be used to minimise and where practical reduce the adverse impacts of this, so this is positive news for residents in that area.”

Councillor Caroline McAllister, vice convener of housing and commnities, added: “Of the 563 addresses in West Dunbartonshire which are in the noisiest areas, 212 are Council homes.

“While all our properties already meet housing standards expected in terms of glazing and loft insulation, I am pleased that we are working alongside the airport and taking a prominent role in attempting to develop a sustainable resolution to this long-standing sound issue.”

The outcomes of the trial will be reported back to a future meeting of the housing and communities committee, alongside a number of recommendations for future action.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk