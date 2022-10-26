Trimble adds horizontal steering control to pavers

The Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform version 2.10 now includes horizontal steering control for Vögele Navitronic asphalt pavers.

Trimble described the addition of horizontal steering control and automatic screed width control for Vögele pavers as “another important step forward in Trimble's path toward machine control autonomy”.

The technology automatically steers the paver and controls the screed according to a 3D design. It is claimed that it not only makes the work easier, but also more accurate and so reduces waste and saves money.

Both Trimble WorksOS Software and Trimble WorksManager Software are supported by Trimble Roadworks version 2.10 on all compatible pavers, increasing connectivity between the field and the office to share design files and generate reports.

"Asphalt pavers can be difficult to steer effectively, and with increased investment in infrastructure projects worldwide, the need for paving efficiency, accuracy, speed and operator job satisfaction is greater than ever," said Kevin Garcia, general manager for Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions.

"Horizontal steering control and screed width control makes it easier for operators to deliver a higher quality surface and get up to speed quickly and makes the job easier and less exhausting for operators. We are focused on automating tasks that make operators more efficient and on connecting stakeholders across the construction continuum, and this new version of Trimble Roadworks helps us advance both of those goals for asphalt paving contractors."

