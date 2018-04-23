News » International » Trimble buys US software business » published 23 Apr 2018
Trimble buys US software business
Trimble has bought a US-based business that provides management information system (MIS) software to steel fabricators.
The acquisition of FabSuite’s software means that Trimble’s portfolio for structural steel production now covers the complete workflow for planning, managing, designing, modelling and automating the fabrication processes.
Trimble said that MIS software is becoming an essential tool for managing production and ensuring timely deliveries of fabricated structures to contractors. FabSuite's MIS software is designed to improve project and site coordination by connecting the information flow and the work processes of the departments, suppliers and clients of a fabrication plant. “FabSuite enables fabricators to manage their operations and production by optimising processes to realize improvements in productivity, supply chain management and costs,” said Trimble.
The company sees FabSuite as complementing its Tekla Structures and Trimble Connect software.
Jari Heino, general manager of Trimble's Structures Division, said: “The industry trend is moving towards more constructability in workflows and prefabrication. With the addition of MIS software, Trimble creates a compelling and complete value proposition for fabricators, enabling them to gain the full benefits of a constructible model-based workflow.”
FabSuite COO Chris Moor added: “We have now an incredible opportunity to enable steel fabricators to close the gap between BIM and MIS, streamlining logistics, resources and production. The commitment from Trimble to continually innovate and provide value in the supply chain is clear and we are proud to be a part of the company.”
The FabSuite software business will be part of Trimble's Buildings & Infrastructure segment.
