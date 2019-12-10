Trimble funds construction tech lab at Napier University

the Trimble XR10 HoloLens will be among the technologies available in the lab

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in the School of Engineering & the Built Environment (SEBE) with hands-on experience of Trimble systems. Applications of the systems include scanning buildings or sites, design and 3D printing of architectural building models, digital fabrication, cost estimating and scheduling.

"We're extremely excited to be establishing a state-of-the art Trimble Technology Lab in collaboration with Scotland's Edinburgh Napier University," said Allyson McDuffie, director of education & outreach at Trimble. "Our mission in transforming the AEC industry requires that we invest in aspiring designers, architects, contractors, engineers and project management professionals by driving awareness of, and access to, industry-leading solutions for training and research."

"We are proud to be joining forces with Trimble to create the first dedicated Trimble Technology Laboratory in Scotland," said Professor Andrea Nolan, principal and vice-chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University. "This generous gift means students and researchers across Edinburgh Napier University will have access to technologies broadening our applications of surveying, 3D building modelling, performance analysis and digitally empowered delivery for the built environment in new and exciting ways. Our next generation of architectural technology, engineering, sustainable construction and surveying professionals at Edinburgh Napier will be able to experience and apply cutting-edge solutions to real-world built environment problems thanks to Trimble's pioneering support."

Professor Robert Hairstans, head of Edinburgh Napier's Centre for Offsite Construction & Innovative Structures, added: "The new Trimble Technology Lab at Edinburgh Napier will prepare the next generation of engineering and construction leaders to be bold and better in addressing the industry's 21st century challenges of harnessing technological innovation, increasing productivity and decarbonizing the built environment."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's systems such as the Trimble XR10 HoloLens with hardhat, mechanical total stations, an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and a handheld scanner. Software solutions that will include include RealWorks scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect and the 3D modelling software, SketchUp Pro.

