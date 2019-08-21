Trimble SiteVision heading to UK

Trimble SiteVision

SiteVision couples augmented-reality technology with satellite navigation to provide a detailed 3D visualisation of existing infrastructure, design plans and future structures.

By interpreting GNSS (global navigation satellite system) survey data and building an ultra-realistic 3D model, the system can help spot and solve issues early in the planning phase.

SiteVision can also use data from Trimble’s range of machine control systems to show cut-and-fill information, as well as delivering accurate and visual site progress updates.

The system combines Trimble Catalyst to ensure accuracy to within centimetres, the cloud-based storage system Trimble Connect and Google’s ARCore augmented reality platform.

Danielle Barker, regional sales manager for Sitech UK & Ireland, said: “SiteVision is the latest in a long line of ground-breaking site technology advancements that Trimble has developed. The power of the device is amazing, especially as it contains everything within a handheld package.

“It’s going to add a new dimension for planning and site management activities. SiteVision’s versatility means that it can be used for everything from initial works assessments right through to client engagement, providing a powerful tool that is useful at any stage of the construction process.”

