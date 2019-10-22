Trimble tech for Galtec

Hitachi excavator rigged with Trimble GPS technology

Galtec has bought more than 20 new pieces of technology from Trimble dealer Sitech UK & Ireland, representing the full range of Trimble solutions.

This includes Trimble GNSS Rovers & Robotic Total Stations, 3D modelling & Take off software packages, along with 3D EarthWorks Machine Control systems.

Galtec, whose work typically includes laying the foundations and infrastructure for housing estates, began working with Sitech 18 months ago. After investigating the potential of GPS technology, Galtec initially invested in the Trimble EarthWorks 3D machine control system along with a SPS855 Modular base station and SPS986 GNSS Rover.

Managing director Thomas Rayer was sufficiently impressed to learn more, so Sitech took him to the 2018 Trimble Dimensions Conference in Las Vegas.

“After investing in our first piece of site technology 18 months ago, we’re really excited to see how a full technology package can benefit our business,” Tom Rayer said. “We’ve fully committed to creating a connected site, with everything from software to machine control, allowing us to build a full picture of our operations and drive efficiency improvements that will demonstrate real value for both ourselves and our customers.

“One of the highlights of using Trimble technology was the opportunity that Sitech gave me to join them at Trimble Dimensions in Las Vegas. The event gave me a fantastic opportunity to learn about the latest Trimble solutions, as well as giving me all the information I needed to ensure that I was making the correct decision for my business.”

Carl Parsons, regional sales manager at Sitech UK & Ireland, added: “When it comes to the future of construction, modern, integrated systems are required to leverage the vast amount of data generated by projects to achieve major improvements to efficiency. We’re on a continuous quest to increase efficiency to drive the future of digital construction and transform the industry to maximise productivity and return on investment.

“That’s why we offer digital solutions to optimise concept, design, scheduling and project management, and rugged, field-proven hardware to execute the project. Together, these solutions constitute an ecosystem that facilitates and optimises processes in all phases of a project, which Galtec found ideal for its operations.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk