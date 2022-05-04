Triton joins Bam on Jimmy's path lab

CGI of the planned lab building

Triton’s contract comprises large below ground pre-cast concrete ductways and cast in situ re-enforced transitions to existing service tunnels, all on a live hospital site requiring very co-ordination with the Hospital Trust and other contractors working in the same vicinity.

The works are the pre-cursor for a £27m pathology building being delivered by main contractor BAM Construction.

Demolition contractor Connell Brothers completed site preparation work in September 2021. In February the Department of Health & Social Care signed off the project, which allowed construction to start in April.

The new building is expected to be operational in the autumn of 2023 and will allow the hospital to incorporate pathology services currently housed in outdated facilities in the Old Medical School at Leeds General Infirmary as well as some of those delivered from St James’s University Hospital.

Triton moved on site last month to start works in providing serviceable underground routes from the existing Gledhow building to the new laboratory. The route will house high voltage power cables and pneumatic ducts that will send samples from one building to another.

Triton Construction managing director Paul Clarkson said: “This is a specialist project for which we are highly experienced to deliver. Our team is creating a 4m wide, 1.8m deep underground network of below ground systems that can connect to existing provisions and includes the installation of around 190 ducts covering 200 metres each pre-cast segment weighing over two tonnes. We are also installing robust traffic management measures during the course of the project due to high footfall and vehicle movements.”

