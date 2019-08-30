Triton scoops more Premier Inn work

The new contracts are worth around £5m and represent repeat business for Triton. It recently completed construction of the new Liverpool North Premier Inn and handed over a new 80-bed hotel in Skegness.

Triton, a £60m turnover firm based in Yorkshire and the northwest, has now started construction of a 33-bedroom extension in Warrington, a 31-bedroom extension in Wigan, and a 21-bedroom extension in Nottingham, with a further 22-bedroom extension in Uttoxeter to follow in October.

Triton is providing full build and fit-out services for all projects as well external works.

Triton Construction director Paul Halloran said: “We are pleased to maintain a strong working partnership with Premier Inn and its delivery partners. Over the last five years we will have delivered over 1,000 bedrooms across 34 hotels and delivered projects valued in excess of £18.5m in 2018 alone. We know the brand and its commitment to build quality intimately and look forward to supporting its further growth strategy with more pipeline projects in the UK.”

