Triton wins its biggest shed yet

Left to right are Triton Construction project manager Simon Raper, Patrick Properties director Christian Thorpe, Fletcher Rae associate Martin Ellison, Triton director Philip Dyer, managing director Paul Clarkson and contracts manager Jovan Ristov

As planned, Stakehill 185 will have 185,000 sq ft of quality warehouse space, including 12,000 sq ft of office accommodation, over three floors.

The 10-acre site was formerly a 190,000 sq ft Sainsbury’s distribution centre. It was bought by Patrick Properties in 2009. Planning permission for the new facility was obtained earlier this year. Architect for the development is Fletcher Rae.

The site is on Stakehill Industrial Estate, a 200-acre logistics park close to the M60 and M62 motorways. Site occupiers already include Tesco, Aldi, Booker, Toolstation and Yodel.

Triton Construction has already started ground preparation works on site. The warehouse will have a minimum height of 15.5 metres, with offices over three floors, 14 dock loading doors. External works include the delivery of a 53-metre main yard with gatehouse and associated drainage and lighting. Construction is expected to be complete by April 2022.

Paul Clarkson, managing director of the employee-owned contractor, said: “At 185,000 sq ft, it is our biggest logistics project to date, placing us as a strong contender in the ‘big sheds’ delivery market. We are enjoying considerable growth in the northwest with new contracts including numerous new facilities for self-storage business, SureStore, the second phase of Mersey Reach and a new warehouse for Tech Folien. We continue to recruit new team members as we pursue our target to increased turnover by beyond £60m this financial year.”

Established in 2002 Patrick Properties is a subsidiary of private equity group Latium Enterprises.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk