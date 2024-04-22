Trott hands over Plantforce reins

Claire Trott (left) and Sam Mercer, her successor

Sam Mercer takes over as Plantforce chief executive from Claire Trott, who founded the company 25 years ago.

Claire Trott founded Plantforce in 1999 with a yard in Yatton, three machines and two staff, serving local contractors in the southwest and has taken it to a £50m-turnover business working on some of the UK’s largest construction projects, including HS2.

She will retain an ambassadorial role with the business, focusing on relationships with clients andmentoring the Plantforce team.

“The time is right for me to hand over the reins,” she said. “I have achieved what I set out to achieve, and there is no better person than Sam to take over my life’s work. I look forward to being part of what comes next.”

Sam Mercer has worked at Plantforce for 12 years, working his way up from the workshop to the boardroom.

“We have ambitious plans for Plantforce, continuing the path set out by Claire,” he said. “I feel lucky to be taking over when the business is already in such a strong position. We have an excellent reputation for being innovative, solutions-focused partner to our customers, delivering what we say, when we say, with integrity.”

Bill Caplan, who was put in as chair of the company in 2018 when venture capital group BGF took majority ownership, said: “Sam is extremely capable, and highly respected in the industry and within business. I have every confidence he’s going to achieve great things for Plantforce in this new phase of growth. And he will have Claire at his side, supporting the business, spending more time with key customers, and mentoring team members. The next chapter of Plantforce’s journey will be an exciting one.”

