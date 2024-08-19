Tru7 adds JCXB excavators

Tru7 has bought twenty JCB 140X excavators

The Ipswich-based construction group has bought JCB X Series models to operate on general construction and housebuilding sites as well as working on energy contracts across the UK.

Supplied by dealer Watling JCB, they join existing JCB Loadall telescopic handlers and backhoe loaders in the Tru7 Group fleet.

Tru7 Group chief executive and owner Guy Nicholls said: “Our family has a long history of buying JCB machinery, especially its telescopic handlers. One of our previous businesses operated by far the largest fleet in Europe at the time.

“We kept hearing how good the JCB 140X model was and felt it was time we tried some. So we ordered 20 models to test out within our operations. The machines have proved to be very good, and the drivers love them. The modern styling, excellent driver environment, and tough build quality make them ideal for our work.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk