Truss supplier appoints tech chief

Oli James

In his new role, Oli James will be overseeing Cambridge and Ilkeston Roofs as well as providing technical advice to national housebuilders.

Mr James joined Donaldson Timber Engineering (DTE) in 2011 as general manager of Ilkeston Roofs. Before joining DTE, he worked as a designer, then assistant manager and finally branch manager at Palgrave Brown. He has also worked as field sales manager for SIG Roofing.

DTE managing director Luke Roberts said: “With hands–on experience of product design, combined with roles involving client support and manufacturing, Oli has a proven ability to understand the needs of our customers and ensure that we provide solutions to support their projects efficiently and cost effectively.”

