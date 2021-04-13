T&T director becomes chair of CSIC

Andy Outram

Outram, who succeeds John Forster, has worked in the UK’s construction industry for 35 years and is currently lead director for real estate in Scotland at Turner & Townsend. He has been a divisional director on the firm’s project management board since 2015.

During his career, he has acted as a project management director on a range of high-profile strategic projects in Scotland including the 2014 Commonwealth Games Athlete’s Village, the SSE Hydro Arena, and The Event Centre Aberdeen (TECA).

Outram will oversee a new era at CSIC as the innovation centre looks to drive the construction sector’s role in delivering a green recovery from Covid-19, supported by digital transformation, cultural change, sustainable building and advanced manufacturing techniques.

He said: “I have actively supported CSIC since it was launched in 2014 and, having worked on some of the early strategies, it has been great to see it become an ever more integral part of Scotland’s construction sector.

“Our industry has been placed front and centre of the Covid-19 recovery. As we face this challenge, and even bigger threats such as the climate emergency, we need to accelerate our transformation. Crucial to this is embracing new technology and innovation that can enhance performance and productivity, but we also need the capacity and diversity of talent to help drive this forward. I wholeheartedly share CSIC’s commitment to bringing on the next generation of construction leaders.

“CSIC is fantastic contributor to industry transformation through its culture, ethos and drive for ‘innovation that unlocks value’. I am honoured to be taking on the role of chair and privileged to be helping CSIC in the charge for change.”

Stephen Good, CEO of CSIC, added: “The world is looking to get back to normal life following the pandemic, but the construction industry can’t go back to business as usual. We need to make meaningful change and, with his wide-ranging experience in the sector over the last three or so decades, Andy will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we seek to develop our role in supporting the sector’s transition towards a more sustainable, diverse, and innovative future.

“The road to recovery will be as exciting as it is challenging. There has been great progress over the last decade in driving collaboration, sustainability, and digital transformation across the industry, but we still have much further to go. John’s passion, commitment, and support were a critical part of helping us drive that change in his time as chair, and Andy’s will be just as important in the years ahead.”

John Forster said: “The construction industry has gone through significant changes in my nearly seven years at CSIC – three of which as chair – and the innovation centre has been at the vanguard of that process in Scotland. With his broad range of experience, Andy is a great appointment to help lead CSIC into the post-Covid-19 world and the many challenges and opportunities that will no doubt follow – not least in supporting the sector’s contribution to tackling the climate emergency.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk