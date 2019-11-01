T&T joins L&G's Spark team

Architect of The Spark is Ryder

The Spark office block is being built on Plot 2 of the Newcastle Helix site and is due for completion in July 2021.

Sir Robert McAlpine started construction in September on the £28m project. Potter Raper is project manager and employer’s agent.

The 12-story building, designed by Ryder, will have a gross internal area of 13,200 m².

Turner & Townsend project director Paul Humble said: “The Spark is being built to the highest environmental standards and will provide employees with a great space to work. As a landmark building on the Newcastle Helix site, it will also play an important part in the regeneration of the wider area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk