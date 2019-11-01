TCI Magazine HalloweenTCI Magazine Halloween
Sat November 02 2019

  3. T&T joins L&G's Spark team

20 hours Legal & General has appointed Turner & Townsend to provide cost management services for its new commercial office building in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Architect of The Spark is Ryder
The Spark office block is being built on Plot 2 of the Newcastle Helix site and is due for completion in July 2021.

Sir Robert McAlpine started construction in September on the £28m project. Potter Raper is project manager and employer’s agent.

The 12-story building, designed by Ryder, will have a gross internal area of 13,200 m². 

Turner & Townsend project director Paul Humble said: “The Spark is being built to the highest environmental standards and will provide employees with a great space to work.  As a landmark building on the Newcastle Helix site, it will also play an important part in the regeneration of the wider area.”

