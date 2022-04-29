Turner & Townsend opens Plymouth office

The Plymouth office is in the Genesis Building on Union Street

Turner & Townsend already has offices in Bristol and Exeter and already employs more than 460 people in the southwest, including 40 in the Plymouth area.

The company is recruiting in the region to expand its local service offering in project and programme management, project controls, procurement, cost and commercial management to support clients across real estate, infrastructure and defence.

UK managing director Patricia Moore said: “Turner & Townsend has operated in the southwest for over 30 years and this latest expansion represents our ongoing commitment to the people and businesses of Plymouth and the wider region. Having a permanent presence in the city will enable us to further enhance our service offering for clients across infrastructure, defence and real estate.”

Since last year, Turner & Townsend is controlled by US real estate firm CBRE, which paid the partners £960m for a 60% stake.

