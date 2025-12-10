Turner & Townsend plans African acquisition

Johannesburg

Turner & Townsend has agreed a deal to acquire Profica, a Johannesburg headquartered consultancy specialising in real estate project management and construction solutions across Africa.

According to Turner & Townsend, the deal will make it Africa’s leading real estate project management consultancy.

Turner & Townsend has operated in Africa for more than 40 years already and is currently in 13 cities in 11 countries. The acquisition of Profica and its staff of 80 would expand the company’s reach to 19 cities in 16 countries, with around 400 employees.

Stephen McCartney, regional managing director for Africa at Turner & Townsend, said: “Earlier this year, we strengthened our senior leadership team in Africa as a signal of our intent to grow our business in the region. This move further reflects our strategic commitment to Africa and our ambition to lead the market in real estate project management.

“By combining our capabilities, we are creating a business with exceptional scale, expertise, and reach across the continent. We are excited at the prospect of working with the team at Profica and the opportunities this will undoubtedly bring.”

Profica founder and chief executive Tim White added: “There is a natural synergy between our two organisations – from our culture and values to our focus on quality and client service. This partnership will allow us to offer clients a truly comprehensive and market-leading service across Africa.

“By pooling our expertise and capabilities, we will create a clear industry leader in Africa, one able to offer clients an unrivalled hands-on delivery capability for their construction projects.”

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