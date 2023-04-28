Turner & Townsend takes lead for Crown Estate Scotland

Crown Estate Scotland is investing £300,000 in repairs to Portgordon harbour

The three-year framework, running to 2026 with the option of a two-year extension, is designed to support Crown Estate Scotland’s development, investment and divestment strategy.

Turner & Townsend won the lead role after a competitive public tender process. Its team includes CBRE and Bell Ingram, who will be providing surveying (specifically rural surveying in the case of Bell Ingram), valuations and negotiations services. Iceni will provide planning consultancy services, with Blackhall & Powis advising on offshore and renewable planning matters.

The framework will deliver a range of projects across Crown Estate Scotland’s urban, rural, marine and coastal portfolio, ranging from housing, mixed-use units, port infrastructure and recruitment. It covers capital work programmes of more than £150,000 in value and major sales and purchases of property, land and assets with a capital value of more than £350,000.

Crown Estate Scotland director of property Oster Milambo said: "This framework is crucially important to Crown Estate Scotland's work in the coming years. We look forward to working with Turner and Townsend and the wider multi-disciplinary consultancy team to deliver it successfully to help create great places & lasting value for the people of Scotland.”

