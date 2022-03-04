Turner & Townsend to support social housing refurb programme

Turner & Townsend specialists will be helping social housing providers access government funding for refurbishment work that reduces energy bills.

Contractually known as the technical assistance facility bridge (or TAF bridge), the Social Housing Retrofit Accelerator (SHRA) is a support service for social housing providers seeking to access the government’s £3.8bn social housing decarbonisation fund (SHDF).

The contract award builds on the work of the existing SHRA, launched in 2021, which was delivered by the Greater London Authority with funding from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and support from Turner & Townsend.

The SHRA has supported 66 of the 69 total successful bids within the first wave of the SHDF.

As the technical lead for the forerunner programme, Turner & Townsend helped housing associations access £173.4m of funding from a total SHDF allocation of £178.9m.

The new phase of the SHRA starts in April 2022, offering a programme of one-to-one support, webinars and further resources. Turner & Townsend’s appointment, which has a maximum fee value of £4.95m, will run for an initial term until January 2023 with the potential for extension.

Richard McWilliams, director of sustainability at Turner & Townsend, said: “By providing advice and expertise, we will support the upskilling of the housing sector and development of more, high-quality applications to social housing decarbonisation fund.

“Through this kind of structured approach, we have an opportunity to build and scale-up a world-class retrofit industry in the UK – one that not only reduces emissions but also lowers household bills and creates more comfortable homes.”

