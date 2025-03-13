Turner & Townsend to manage Bristol landmark revamp

Canons House on Bristol's Harbourfront [photo: Kinrise]

Canons House, is a Grade II listed building on Bristol’s Harbourfront within the City Dock Conservation Area.

It was built in the late 1980s for Lloyds Bank by Bovis Construction to a design by Arup Associates. It was purchased by Kinrise and Mactaggart Family & Partners (MFP) in December 2024 from Lloyds Banking Group with a plan to create the best office building in Bristol.

Design work is under way to retrofit the harbourside building to include top specification, headquarter office space with independent restaurants and roof terraces. Once completed, Canons House will offer 200,000 sq ft of office, retail, food & beverage, and leisure amenities.

Turner & Townsend sees its appointment as project manager as a significant strategic win for the business following its deal to combine parent company CBRE’s project management business and Turner & Townsend into one integrated global business in January. [See previous report here.]

Turner & Townsend director Trefor Evans, the firm’s strategic lead for the southwest, said: “Being entrusted with the regeneration of Canons House, a landmark building that holds great significance in Bristol, exemplifies our commitment to delivering best-in-class project management services. We are thrilled to be supporting Kinrise and MFP in achieving their ambitious vision for the space.

“Canons House is an outstanding example of how heritage and innovation can come together to create a dynamic, sustainable workplace. We look forward to working closely with Kinrise and MFP to bring this iconic building back to life and contribute to the ongoing transformation of Bristol’s Harbourfront.”

