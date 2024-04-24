 Turnover up, profits down for Mott MacDonald

Chair and chief executive James Harris

Mott MacDonald generated gross revenue of £2.37bn in 2023, up 15.8% on 2022.

Headcount increased by 10% during the year to almost 20,000 people.

However, pre-tax profit was down 2.5% at £112.9m (2022: £115.8m).

In the UK Mott MacDonald is playing a role in developing technologies that will be key to energy transformation, including large-scale nuclear projects and small modular reactors (SMRs). It is also the interim delivery partner for the government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP).

Overseas, the business recently helped complete the Long Island Rail Road’s East Side Access project, alleviating congestion and offering easier access to Manhattan, and the Los Angeles Regional Connector in 2023, providing an alternative transportation option to LA’s congested roadways.

In Asia it is playing a key role on Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 5 – the world’s largest aviation project – as well as on six new pumped hydropower storage projects in Australia.

Chair and chief executive James Harris said: “We are a successful, resilient and purpose-driven business, and we are well positioned across our core markets for 2024 and beyond. Our ability to take a long-term view is a significant benefit to our employee-ownership model and an important part of who we are, enabling us to continue investing in areas like digital and innovation. That means our brilliant people can continue to reach new levels of excellence as we tackle complex challenges for our clients and make a real impact in the communities they serve.”

