Construction News

Wed March 17 2021

Tutor Perini lined up for $478m LA metro project

13 hours Tutor Perini has been named as the low bidder for the LAX Airport Metro Connector in California, USA.

The contract for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has an anticipated value of approximately US$478m (£343m).

The project scope of work includes construction of a new major transit station hub connecting the Metro Crenshaw/LAX and Green rail lines and a number of bus routes with the airport’s automated people mover.

Work is due to begin in the third quarter of this year, with substantial completion expected in the first quarter of 2025.  

