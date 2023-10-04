Two GMI directors move to Harrogate start-up

Artium Construction directors Garry Shaw (left), Martin Watson (centre) and Joe McDermott (right)

Artium Group, comprising Artium Construction, Artium Investments and Artium Asset Management, was founded last year by developer Thomas Shotton and chartered surveyor Sam Colley, who are both just 31 years old.

With big ambitions, they have persuaded Martin Watson and Joe McDermott from Leeds-based GMI Construction Group to join them.

Martin Watson joins Artium Construction as managing director; Joe McDermott as director responsible for tendering, pre-construction negotiating and commercial governance. Both men have been given shares in the business.

The pair join Garry Shaw, who was appointed commercial director and shareholder of Artium Construction last year.

The plan is to build a £50m turnover construction business within five years taking on both new build and refurbishment contracts up to £10m in value across residential, student, healthcare, industrial and office sectors.

Director Garry Shaw said: “Artium Construction has a current order book of £12m for our first year of operation including the conversion of a three-storey office building in York to create 31 apartments, a mixed-use development in the centre of York, converting an existing building and new-build three storey building to create nine apartments and two commercial units, an office to residential conversion to create 12 apartments in Harrogate and the conversion of an existing school to four luxury townhouses in Ripon.

“The addition of both Martin and Joe will have a transformative impact on our already established business, enhancing our capabilities and further bolstering our current pipeline.”

Managing director Martin Watson added: “Artium Group has a growing reputation in the marketplace; therefore, this is a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to grow the construction business and develop an experienced team, with a genuine opportunity to influence and shape our vision of becoming the contractor of choice in the north of England across our target markets.

“Artium Construction shares each of our personal values and approach to construction best practice, promoting a robust safety and environmental policy on every project, ensuring quality from design to completion. As experts in development planning and delivery, our knowledge and supply chain partners facilitate our ability to provide best value, meet client programmes and budgets whilst exceeding expectations.

“Having been directly involved in strategic growth at previous companies, we will take a controlled, managed and sustainable approach to growth, providing a platform to consistently deliver quality schemes for our clients.”

Sam Colley, director and co-owner of Artium Group, alongside Thomas Shotton, emphasised the significance of these appointments: “Garry, Joe and Martin possess outstanding and pragmatic experience in every dimension of construction. Their reputation as dynamic, conscientious, and results-orientated professionals proceeds them,” he said.

“The calibre of these appointments underscores our commitment and capabilities in delivering end-to-end solutions, providing our clients and investors with the utmost confidence in our ability. Artium Group’s dedication to excellence and investor value remain steadfast, and these strategic additions reinforce just that.”

