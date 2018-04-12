Two more acquisitions for RSK

Environmental services specialist RSK Group continues its acquisition trail with the takeover of Non Destructive Testing Services Ltd and Copeland Wedge Associates.

RSK has been buying up niche firms to bolt on to its business since securing venture capital backing last year. Since November 2017 it has bought CJ Associates, Up & Under Group, acoustics consultant Cole Jarman, site investigation firm Ian Farmer Associates and Central Alliance Pre Construction Services.

Now it has also acquired Non Destructive Testing Services Ltd (NDT Services), an independent pile testing company based near Nottingham, and Copeland Wedge Associates (CWA), consulting civil and structural engineers in Birmingham.

Both businesses, including NDT Services’ 20 staff and CWA’s 39, will join RSK’s geosciences and engineering division, headed by divisional director George Tuckwell.

Permira Debt Managers has backed RSK in making the acquisitions and the merger as part of a £140m funding package agreed in 2017 that will include about 10 acquisitions for the group. (Seven down, three to go.)

The acquisition of NDT Services and CWA brings RSK’s headcount to more than 2,300 in 85 offices worldwide. The NDT Services and CWA businesses will continue to operate under their existing brands. NDT Services directors John Purser and Andrew Martin will continue to head the company, while CWA directors David Copeland, Jim O’Donnell and Steve Wedge will continue to lead their business.

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder said: “Both companies have extremely experienced and skilled people who share our common values. Our plan is to invest in the companies and help them to grow. RSK can now offer pile testing to complement our existing geotechnical and structural engineering expertise. And CWA will bring us better access to the Birmingham/West Midlands market and further enhance our engineering teams.”

John Purser, managing director of NDT Services, said, “The prospect of NDT Services moving forward with the support of RSK is exciting for staff, suppliers and clients alike. We feel that adding our specialist pile testing services to the RSK portfolio is a perfect fit that will enable the company to fulfil its potential within the industry.”

CWA director Steve Wedge said: “Combining our expertise with RSK’s considerable engineering strengths means we can grow and deliver ever more powerful solutions to meet our clients’ needs.”