Two win 18-year Sellafield HVAC contract

The Sellafield decommissioning programme is set to run for 100 years

The framework agreement with Sellafield Ltd’s Programme & Project Partners (PPP) is expected to be worth between £150m and £250m over the life of the programme.

Awarding of this framework makes Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick and EJ Parker Technical Services the first ‘key delivery partners’ put in place by PPP under its new multi project procurement (MPP) model.

The MPP model will see other subcontractors appointed for work packages such as electrical & instrumentation, fabrication & manufacturing, groundworks and general civils.

PPP is a consortium comprising: KBR (formerly Kellogg Brown & Root) as integration partner; Jacobs for design and engineering; Morgan Sindall Infrastructure for civils construction management; Doosan Babcock for process construction management; and client organisation Sellafield Ltd.

The Sellafield site in Cumbria covers two square miles and has more than 1,000 buildings. Although the site is effectively being dismantled, it is a hive of construction activity and as old facilities are decommissioned, new ones need to be built to store nuclear waste. This decommissioning programme is set to run for more than 100 years.

The 18-year contract with the HVAC specialists has five-yearly reviews built in.

Morgan Sindall Construction managing director Eldon Garnett, on behalf of PPP management board, said: “Looking at the responses during the HVAC tender process, there is clearly huge enthusiasm right across the supply chain to be part of the PPP team, addressing the wider Sellafield Ltd mission and we look forward to welcoming more key delivery partners in the months ahead.”

