U+I wins lead role on £3.5bn Cambridge development

Landowners Anglian Water and Cambridge City Council want to develop the site of a water treatment works in north Cambridge into a new residential-led mixed-use urban quarter.

U+I will work with its development partner Town and a design team led by Urbed to prepare a masterplan and design code, secure planning permission, deliver enabling infrastructure and sell development-ready land parcels to third parties.

The site, part of the wider Cambridge Northern Fringe East (CNFE) which also includes a golf driving range owned by the city council, will be redeveloped into at least 5,200 homes and one million square feet of office space. Supporting retail, community and leisure facilities are also to be included.

The £3.5bn project is expected to take 10 to 15 years to complete.

The first stage will involve the preparation of a business plan to secure £193m of funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to relocate the current water recycling centre and remediate the site, without which the project cannot proceed. The project was shortlisted for funding by Homes England earlier in 2018.

Cambridge City Council strategic director Fiona Bryant said: "We are very excited to be working with U+I, who demonstrated the innovative approach, stakeholder engagement and partnership working we were looking for in developing homes and wider facilities for people who wish to live, work, learn and play within the community of the whole CNFE area."

U+I chief executive Matthew Weiner said: "This win provides further evidence of our ability to be selected for large, complex and valuable regeneration projects. We see enormous potential in the site, and our passion for placemaking will help us to transform this quarter of Cambridge into a vibrant place, providing much-needed housing to this currently undersupplied market."