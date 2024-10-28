UK acquisition for Rockwool

Wetherby will become part of the Rockwool Wall Systems organisation

Wetherby Building Systems, which supplies external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS), is to become part of the Rockwool Wall Systems organisation under the new designation Wetherby Wall Systems.

Wetherby, headquartered in Golborne, Greater Manchester, becomes part of a group that includes ETICS specialists Heck Wall Systems in Germany and Fast Wall Systems in Poland.

Wetherby Building Systems was founded in 1998 and employs around 78 people. Last year it made a pre-tax profit of £10m on turnover of £48m.

Rockwool Group chief executive Jes Munk Hansen said: “This acquisition underlines Rockwool’s commitment to further expanding our presence in the UK market and to continuing to transform the construction sector towards sustainable and non-combustible façade solutions. The share of stone wool insulation in the Wetherby business has been growing steadily and we will be completing this transition to a fully stone wool-based portfolio, as we have done in other markets in the past.”

Explaining why he was selling his business to Rockwool, Wetherby managing director Bob Deane said: “There is a long-standing relationship between Wetherby and Rockwool, and the match is strong on all significant drivers, from business model and technology to company culture and values. I am convinced that inside the Rockwool organisation, Wetherby will meet its full potential for wall system solutions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk