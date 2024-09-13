UK expansion for Indian tile maker

Kajaria's tile showroom in Park Royal

Kajaria Ceramics has completed a £400,000 deal to acquire seven stores from the administrators of CTD Tiles, which fell into administration last month.

The deal will see Kajaria UKP JV take ownership of stores in Brierley Hill, Chester, Colchester, Coventry, Croydon, Derby and Northampton.

Kajaria ranks itself as the world’s eighth largest tile manufacturer and the biggest in India. It has an annual production capacity of 93.1 million square metres. The company already has a tile showroom in Park Royal, London, which at 14,000 square metres is said to be the largest of its kind in the UK.

By expanding its UK footprint, the company is looking to make further inroads with specialist contractors and architects.

Kajaria UKP sales director Damian Hunter said: “We are looking forward to growing our network of UK branches following the acquisition of several CTD Tiles stores and also growing our team with the welcome addition of new colleagues. As well, as focusing on meeting the needs of our customers both on a national and regional level, we are also hoping to support and reconnect with as many suppliers who have been affected by CTD Tiles’ fall into administration as possible.”

