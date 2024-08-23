UK expansion for German roofing supplier

Bauder managing directors Yvonne Higgins and John Llewellyn, plus logistics manager Ian Madgwick (pictured centre) led the ground-breaking ceremony

Wilten Construction is main contractor for Bauder’s new 44,000 sq ft distribution centre at Mid Suffolk District Council ‘s freeport logistics park, Gateway 14.

Bauder’s UK operational headquarters will continue to be based in Ipswich – with plans to revamp its existing premises there – while the new centre at Gateway 14 will become its biggest distribution location in the UK.

Bauder produces materials for flat roofs, including boards, bitumen membranes and solar panels. It has seven factories in Germany, one in Austria and subsidiaries in 14 other countries.

UK managing director Yvonne Higgins said: “This a landmark day for Bauder. Our investment plan, to grow and strengthen our presence in the UK market, welcomes the new distribution centre to meet increasing demand, and is in line with our sustainability programme. This is the first part of a larger plan that will also see us expand our operational base in Ipswich and create further job opportunities at both our sites.”

Gateway 14 is already home to a new 1.17m sq ft distribution centre for garden and leisure retailer The Range. Following recent planning consent, Bauder will also now be joined at Gateway 14 by Assan Panel, another manufacturer of construction materials

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk