UK Power Networks and Falco trial e-diggers

Takeuchi TB20e excavator ready towork in London

A pair of fully-electric Takeuchi TB20e mini excavators are being used in a two-year trial, working on excavation work in London, the southeast and East Anglia.

Falco is a framework contractor for UK Power Networks providing groundworks to facilitate the repair and maintenance of its assets.

If all works out, Falco intends to invest more than £6m in replacing its fleet of 120 diesel-powered excavators with electric ones.

The lithium-ion batteries of the Takeuchi TB20e s last up to five days before needing to be re-charge, the manufacturer claims, and then they are back to capacity within hours.

Falco Construction support services director Alan Seyfi said: “The Takeuchi Model is the first electric mini-excavator we have seen that performs comparably with more traditionally-powered diggers. We estimate that replacing our current 120-strong fleet with TB20e’s would directly remove over 200 tonnes of CO 2 e emissions each year and be a major step forward on our road to net zero.”

Katherine Jennings, continuous improvement manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We are incredibly proud of this trial and excited about the initial positive findings. E-diggers could ultimately be a huge enabler in UK Power Networks and Falco achieving their joint net zero commitments.

“We are passionate about partnering with our suppliers to drive continuous improvement in the sustainability sphere. This is critical, as meaningful change and a just transition can only come about through shared goals and joint initiatives.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk