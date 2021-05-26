UK to help develop US BIM standards

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been announced between representatives from the two countries. The MoU will see the US National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) work with experts from the UK’s Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB) on the development of a national BIM programme for the US in support of international alignment on technical standards for the built environment.

The US-UK collaboration has been enabled by the UK’s Construction Innovation Hub, which brings together expertise from BRE, the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and the Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB).

NIBS will work with CDBB to adapt the UK programme model and materials as a guide to developing a US national roadmap aligned with the international standard for BIM, ISO19650. The MoU will also support and encourage the public and private sector in both countries to learn from each other and exchange of best practice with the aim of creating benefits to both economies and growing trade opportunities by increasing the sector’s productivity and performance.

The US National BIM Program is intended to foster a productive and more collaborative international digital construction sector for the public good, facilitating innovation to drive increased value and be an engine for long-term sustainable growth.

The new agreement was announced yesterday during a Digital Construction Week Connect series webinar.

Adam Matthews, head of international at CDBB, said: “This partnership continues the global trend of knowledge sharing between countries that is accelerating and aligning the construction sector's digitalisation journey. It marks the culmination of two years of close joint working between the two countries - by working together to innovate the built environment we can create better outcomes for people and places.”

Lakisha Ann Woods, president and chief executive officer of NIBS, said, “The mission of the US National BIM Program is to convene industry stakeholders to lead the development and broad deployment of next-generation national information management standards and practices focused on significantly improving the built environment delivery and operation processes. We are thrilled to work with CDBB as a collaborative partner to address these global industry opportunities.”

Fergus Harradence, deputy director for construction at the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), said: “BIM is at the heart of the digitalisation of the construction sector. The creation of a US National BIM programme aligned to international standards marks a major step forward for the global construction sector. We are delighted to be collaborating with the US to share the learnings from our UK BIM programme. This collaboration will lead to economic and environmental benefits for both countries by boosting the economic performance of the construction sector and helping to improve social outcomes and trade opportunities.”

