UKCA conformity marking switch delayed a year

The transition from Conformité Européenne, or CE, marking to the new United Kingdom Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark had originally been scheduled for the end of 2021. It has now been extended until the end of 2022.

This means that CE marked goods, that meet EU requirements, may continue to be placed on the GB market for another year.

Reports suggest that British industry was insufficiently prepared for the switchover.

The end of CE recognition in Great Britain is a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. The Northern Ireland protocol to maintain free trade with the Republic of Ireland means that CE marking remains valid there, at least for the time being.

Roofing contractors were among organisations struggling to meet the initial deadline. James Talman, chief executive of the National Federation of Roofing Contractors, said: “At a time when we are facing some of the worst material availability and inflation in living memory, this announcement will come as a welcome relief for manufacturers and merchants. We have been telling the government that the 1st January 2022 deadline was not feasible for some time, with many products simply unable to receive certification by the deadline. I am glad that the message has now got through. This extra time will provide much-needed breathing space for supplies to undertake the necessary tests and acquire the correct paperwork. The government should now work with industry to ensure the supply chain is fully prepared for the new 2023 deadline, particularly smaller firms, so we do not face similar problems in the future”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk