UK's tallest rollercoaster clears planning

Images from Smytheman Architectural

Thorpe Park amusement park in Surrey is planning is planning to build its first new rollercoaster since The Swarm opened in 2012.

The new rollercoaster, currently known as Project Exodus, will stand 72 metres (236 ft) high. Subsidiary peaks will be at heights of 50, 48 and 44 metres.

It is expected that construction will start in the coming months with a view to a 2014 opening.

The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is currently the highest rollercoaster in the UK, at 235 ft.

Architect for Project Exodus is Smytheman Architectural, which also designed The Swarm at Thorpe Park and The Smiler an Alton Towers.

