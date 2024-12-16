Unicontrol launches 2D machine control alternative

The 2D system integrates with Spectra Precision’s lasers and laser receivers

Unicontrol was founded in 2018 in Denmark offering a user-friendly 3D machine control system for earthmoving machinery.

Following its recent acquisition by Spectra Precision, a US manufacturer of laser positioning systems, Unicontrol has added a 2D variant, tailored specifically for small to medium-sized construction companies.

Unicontrol2D is designed to make precision excavation easy to use and open to everyone, as well as providing a future-proof first step on the journey to 3D machine control, the company says. The target market is companies facing tight budget constraints or those without a continuous project pipeline.

Unicontrol’s solution comes with upgrade paths to 3D machine control, by adding GNSS antennas, as business needs evolve.

Unicontrol chief executive Niels Bjerregaard said: “Unicontrol's new 2D machine control solution is not just a tool for today — it's an investment in your company's future. We understand the challenges small and medium construction companies face in integrating advanced technologies into their operations. Unicontrol2D allows companies of all sizes to embrace the technology of the future without the initial financial strain. And combined with Spectra’s high-quality lasers and laser receivers, end users have an even larger range of projects they can work on efficiently.”

Steve Mokler, sales & marketing vice president at Spectra Precision, added: “Launching this 2D solution represents Unicontrol’s and Spectra Precision’s commitment to supporting all construction companies, helping them overcome the barriers to adopting construction technology and enabling them to compete more effectively in the marketplace. With Unicontrol2D machine control, you can get the job done accurately and easily – the first time.”

