United Infrastructure lands £14m Bromsgrove contracts

Bromsgrove District Housing Trust (BDHT) has appointed United Infrastructure’s Social Infrastructure subsidiary to enhance and decarbonise social housing across the Midlands.

BDHT is a registered provider of affordable homes, managing around 4,000 properties across Bromsgrove and the surrounding areas.

The first contract will see United Infrastructure deliver approximately £10m of large-scale retrofit and decarbonisation measures across BDHT’s housing portfolio.

The initiative aims to improve the energy efficiency of more than 500 homes in its initial phase, with the potential to scale to 1,000 properties over the duration of the programme. Scheduled to begin straightaway and delivered over two years, with potential for extension, the project will ensure that all homes meet an EPC rating of C or above by 2030.

The retrofit measures will improve the thermal performance of homes, making them less expensive to heat. The works will also address longstanding issues such as damp and mould.

United Infrastructure has also been awarded a £4m contract to deliver a programme of planned refurbishment works. The project, procured through the Procurement for Housing (PfH) Framework, starts this month and is scheduled to complete in March 2026.

These works involve the replacement of kitchens and bathrooms, installation of new boilers and heating systems, upgrades to windows and doors, and the renewal of roofing elements.

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