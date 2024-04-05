United Living acquires process engineer

Based in Hampshire and in business for more than 10 years, AF Eco focuses on the water, marine and energy sectors.

It installs mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation (MEICA) services related to water, wastewater and biosolids treatment, in addition to energy generation.

AF Eco (which styles itself AFECO) will sit in United Living’s Infrastructure Services business alongside the group’s existing water activities – formerly Fastflow.

Neil Armstrong, chairman and chief executive of United Living Group, said: “AF Eco has an outstanding reputation in the water industry for innovation and problem-solving. This acquisition will complement our existing activities and help extend our service offering to include mechanical, electrical controls and automation.

“We recognise that water is a precious resource, and this acquisition comes at a critical time to help us support Ofwat’s objectives to deliver customer and stakeholder satisfaction for AMP8 and beyond.

“We are looking forward to working closely with AFECO’s management team to unlock further potential on behalf of our combined customers.”

AF Eco chief executive Abi Field (hence AF Eco) said: “We are delighted to join forces with United Living, enabling us to better provide unique solutions for the water sector. This comes at an opportune moment, particularly as we help our clients navigate increasing pressure on their operations. We believe that our highly innovative products are a great addition to United Living Infrastructure Service’s offerings and that together we will be able to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

United Living Group, previously called Fastflow Group, was acquired by private equity firm Elysian in 2017 in conjunction with Fastflow founder and chief executive Neil Armstrong.

In August 2023 Elysian Capital sold its controlling holding to US private equity firm Apollo Capital.

