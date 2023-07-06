United Living Group wins Manchester Airport contract

The contract is part of Manchester Airport's £1.3bn transformation programme

The company, a specialist arm of affordable housing and property services group United Living, said the project will require complex project and logistics management in order to ensure the day-to-day activities of the airport are not disrupted by the work.

The client is Manchester Airport Storage and Hydrant Company (MASHCo).

The contract forms part of the £1.3bn Manchester Airport transformation programme that will expand the existing Terminal 2 building before the closure of Terminal 1 after 63 years of service.

The investment is expected to unlock economic value for the region, supporting thousands of new jobs over the next decade.

John Farrell, managing director of United Living Infrastructure Services, commented: “Our expertise will allow us to enhance the efficiency of the airport’s fuel distribution system whilst ensuring the continuation of uninterrupted flight operations.

“We are proud to play a pivotal role in the final stage of Manchester Airport’s Transformation Programme and are looking forward to working closely with Manchester Airport to elevate its critical fuel infrastructure.”

