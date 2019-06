The four towers to be refurbished

Called Project Admiral, work includes a new external façade and new balcony structures.

The four blocks, Drake Court, Grenville Court, Nelson Court and Rodney Court, managed by Poole Housing Partnership (PHP), will have their façades removed and will be refitted with (non-combustible) rain screen cladding.

United Living’s scope of works also includes roofing replacement, new windows and new heating and hot water systems. Sprinklers are also to be fitted throughout.