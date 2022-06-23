United Living secures £33.5m Carterton contract

Street scenes by BM3 Architecture

The development in Milestone Road, Carterton will see more than 200 homes constructed over four and a half years, with a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses and apartments in the shared ownership, rent to buy, affordable rent and social rent space.

It will be United Living’s fourth scheme for Platform Housing, following developments in Witney (West Oxfordshire), Crease Drove (Peterborough) and Boston (Lincolnshire).

Platform Housing development director Gerraint Oakley said: “The size and location of the site is significant for us as we strive to provide more high quality yet affordable homes for our customers.”

United Living New Homes managing director Caroline Lewis said that her company “hopes that this project will allow local families to gain a footstep onto the housing ladder, further contributing to the redevelopment of the area”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk