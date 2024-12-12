United Living to divert West Midlands pipeline

United Living Infrastructure Services (ULIS) will divert a 600-metre section of the existing Alrewas to Ebstree high-pressure gas pipeline north of Birmingham to facilitate the future construction of the planned National Highways M54 to M6 link road.

Cadent, formerly National Grid Gas Distribution, is the UK’s biggest gas distribution network. Director of capital delivery Neil Bethell said: "This high-pressure pipeline diversion is essential to enable the future construction of this significant infrastructure scheme for one of our key customers, National Highways.

“As well as facilitating the proposed National Highways works, this diversion will ensure the continued safe operation of Cadent’s gas network both during the construction of the scheme and into the future. We are pleased to be working with United Living and drawing upon their extensive experience in the pipeline industry to deliver this important scheme for our customers.”

