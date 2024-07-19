United Utilities names consultants

United Utilities' Davyhulme sewage works

AtkinsRéalis, Mott MacDonald and Stantec have been named as United Utilities’ design and development partners (DDPs) for the 2025-30 asset management period (AMP8).

The water company has submitted a £13.7bn investment plan for AMP8 to industry regulator Ofwat. Ofwat’s final determination of the business plan will be published in December 2024.

The appointment of consultants, following a tender process, comes a month after the appointment of contractors.

Seven companies have been selected as framework partners for project management, design, engineering and construction services for major projects: C2V (VolkerStevin/Jacobs), Costain, Jacobs, Murphy, Kier, Mott Macdonald Bentley and MWH Treatment.

Then there are 18 design and build contractors in a separate United Utilities framework.

AE Yates, Barhale, Bethell, Eric Wright Civils, Forkers, Murphy, Network Plus, Sapphire, United Living and Ward & Burke will be working with United Utilities on projects to improve its network infrastructure.

Avove, BWGM (Binnies and WGM JV), Eric Wright Water, Ross-Shire, Glanua, Lagan Infrastructure, Mott MacDonald Bentley and Stonbury will be working on projects to improve process treatment facilities.

