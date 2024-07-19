United Utilities names consultants

  1. Instagram
Fri July 19 2024

3 hours Three firms of consulting engineers have been chosen by United Utilities to support its projects for the upcoming asset management period.

United Utilities' Davyhulme sewage works
AtkinsRéalis, Mott MacDonald and Stantec have been named as United Utilities’ design and development partners (DDPs) for the 2025-30 asset management period (AMP8).

The water company has submitted a £13.7bn investment plan for AMP8 to industry regulator Ofwat. Ofwat’s final determination of the business plan will be published in December 2024.   

The appointment of consultants, following a tender process, comes a month after  the appointment of contractors.

Seven companies have been selected as framework partners for project management, design, engineering and construction services for major projects: C2V (VolkerStevin/Jacobs), Costain, Jacobs, Murphy, Kier, Mott Macdonald Bentley and MWH Treatment.

Then there are 18 design and build contractors in a separate United Utilities framework.  

AE Yates, Barhale, Bethell, Eric Wright Civils, Forkers, Murphy, Network Plus, Sapphire, United Living and Ward & Burke will be working with United Utilities on projects to improve its network infrastructure.  

Avove, BWGM (Binnies and WGM JV), Eric Wright Water, Ross-Shire, Glanua, Lagan Infrastructure, Mott MacDonald Bentley and Stonbury will be working on projects to improve process treatment facilities. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

