  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri September 13 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. United Utilities turns to Costain again

United Utilities turns to Costain again

19 hours Water company United Utilities has brought in Costain to help improve the security of water supply in the Manchester and Pennines area.

Costain has been engaged on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis to help with preliminary designs, land surveys and investigations ahead of submitting a planning application by 2021.

The purpose of United Utilities’ project, called Manchester and Pennines Resilience is to reduce the risk of disruption to the water supply in the area.

Costain’s framework contract is for an initial three-year term with the option to extend the agreement up to a further two years.

In June United Utilities appointed Costain as its sole maintenance service provider across its operations in a deal worth £35m a year for up to 10 years. [See our previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »