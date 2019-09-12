United Utilities turns to Costain again

Costain has been engaged on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis to help with preliminary designs, land surveys and investigations ahead of submitting a planning application by 2021.

The purpose of United Utilities’ project, called Manchester and Pennines Resilience is to reduce the risk of disruption to the water supply in the area.

Costain’s framework contract is for an initial three-year term with the option to extend the agreement up to a further two years.

In June United Utilities appointed Costain as its sole maintenance service provider across its operations in a deal worth £35m a year for up to 10 years. [See our previous report here.]

