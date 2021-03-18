Unlimited fines for fire safety breaches

There will be no limit to the size of fine that can be handed down for breaches fire safety regulations under changes to the Fire Safety Order.

Anyone caught obstructing or impersonating a fire inspector will also face unlimited fines.

These new measures, announced as part of the government’s response to the Fire Safety Consultation, will come into force as part of the legislation in the Building Safety Bill.

The measures will amend the Fire Safety Order and will include a requirement for fire risk assessments to be recorded for each building and improve how fire safety information is handed over throughout the lifetime of a building.

The reforms all follow a major review into fire safety in buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire in London in June 2017.

The Fire Safety Consultation took place in 2020 to inform government work on improving fire safety. The government received more than 250 responses, which have informed its next steps. It intends to launch a further consultation on personal emergency evacuation plans this spring to seek additional views on implementing the relevant Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations.

Fire minister Lord Greenhalgh said: “Everyone should be safe in the buildings where they live, stay or work. Our new measures will improve fire safety and help save lives but will also take firm action against those who fail in their duty to keep people safe.”

