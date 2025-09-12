Unusual commission for Nottingham engineers

The Lancaster Bomber sculpture has been tilted to give the impression that it is in flight and heading home to RAF Swinderby, a former RAF station nearby

On Freedom’s Wings is a 29-metre-high art installation – has been erected in a field at Norton Disney, between Newark and Lincoln, close to the A46. The project honours Royal Air Force crews of World War Two and is a tribute to mark the historic link that Lincolnshire shared with RAF Bomber Command during the Second World War.

The Bomber County Gateway Trust was formed in 2017 with the object of designing, procuring, constructing and installing a landmark art installation in the form of a Lancaster Bomber on the county border of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. Eight years later that goal has been achieved.

BSP Consulting designed the main structure of the plane, the podium and the foundation.

Timmins Engineering & Construction, Hutchinson Engineering Services, Jessops Construction and Barrett Steel worked on the fabrication and installation.

BSP managing director Carl Hilton recalled: “In 2018, we were selected to explore the possibility of designing a life-sized Lancaster art installation on a hill in Lincolnshire. A little bit different, we thought, from the usual schools, commercial offices and industrial parks that we are involved with in our day-to-day work.

“Our approach was to digitally scan a real Lancaster aircraft and create a detailed 3D model. To do this, we visited the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre at East Kirkby, where we had the privilege of studying Just Jane – one of only three working Lancasters worldwide. The resulting model allowed us to integrate a structural steel framework and apply the necessary loadings, primarily the self-weight of the frame and the wind forces acting on the structure.

“By simulating stresses and deflections, we could test different configurations and refine both the inclination and height of the aircraft. After much iteration, we, as a team agreed on the most striking position, one that ensures the Lancaster can be clearly seen from the nearby A46.

“Fast forward seven years, and this vision has now become reality with the installation at Norton Disney.

“This project has been the result of many people devoting their time, expertise, and energy to move it forward through each stage. The lift and final construction marked the culmination of that collective effort. A huge well done to everyone involved - it has been a true collaboration of professionals, all united by the desire to achieve something remarkable.”

The steel structure is being dubbed the East Midlands’ equivalent of the Angel of the North. Thousands of motorists are expected to see On Freedom’s Wings every day as they drive by along the dual carriageway.

The Lancaster can be clearly seen from the nearby A46

Although the sculpture is now in place, work is continuing on the site on landscaping, CCTV, entry system and a car park, preparing to be open for visitors in the autumn.

The Bomber County Gateway Trust is still fundraising to collect the remaining funds needed for the sculpture, which has cost almost £1m.

Just Jane, at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, was the template for On Freedom’s Wings

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