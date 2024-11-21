Unwrapping latest HSE statistics

People working in the construction industry are substantially more likely to get an industrial disease or sickness than suffer a workplace injury, official statistics show.

According to latest Health & Safety Executive data this week*, around 47,000 construction workers a year sustain injuries at work (averaged over the past three years) while 78,000 workers are suffering from work-related ill health (new or long-standing).

However, of these 78,000 construction worker off sick, 52% are due to musculoskeletal disorders. The HSE classifies a knackered back and vibration white finger as illnesses; others may consider them to be long-term injuries, which rather changes the overall picture.

The newly published statistics also show that in the year to April 2024 there were 51 fatal injuries to workers in construction, compared to the annual average of 42 fatalities over the past five years. There were also three fatal injuries to members of the public last year (compared to an average of four over the past five years).

The HSE estimates that the construction industry lost more than 400,000 working days in 2023/24 due to injuries.

Across all injuries, public sector workers seem most likely to sign off sick.

HSE data show that 5,953 per 100,000 people working in human health & social work activities signed off sick last year, 5,742 per 100,000 in public administration & defence and 4,832 per 100,000 in education. In construction, by contrast the rate is just 3,772 per 100,000 – about the same as in arts & entertainment (3,666), where famously the show must always go on.

The rate of self-reported workplace injury in construction is 2,388 per 100.000 while in human health & social work activities it is 1,777.

Kitchens appear to be more dangerous places than construction sites: the rate of self-reported workplace injury in accommodation & food services is 2,818 per 100.000.

The HSE report also shows that there were an estimated 14,000 construction workers suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety (new or long-standing), 18% of all ill health in the sector. Averaging out data from the past three years, some 0.7% of construction workers have self-reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety, according to the HSE, compared to an all-industry rated of 2.0%.

There were an estimated 5,000 workers suffering from a work-related breathing or lung problem (new and long-standing). 0.23% of workers in the sector. This is statistically more than double the rate for workers across all industries, which is 0.11%.

* www.hse.gov.uk/statistics/assets/docs/construction.pdf

