Upbeat statement from Galliford Try

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking

In a trading statement today Galliford Try says that a succession of recent contract awards mean that its financial results this year will be at the upper end of analysts’ forecasts.

This suggests revenue for the year to 30th June 2025 of around £1,830m (2024: £1,773m) and pre-tax profit of around £35m (2024: £31m).

“Trading is ahead of both the prior year period and the board's expectations,” the company said.

The order book of £3.9bn, compared to £3.7bn a year ago, remains predominantly in long term frameworks, providing visibility of secure future workload.

Since the start of the financial year on 1st July 2024, project and framework wins include:

two building projects in London with a combined value of £87m,

the £88.9m South East Aylesbury Link Road,

places on the £3.7bn Wessex Water AMP8 framework, the complex element of Yorkshire Water's £850m new non-infrastructure works framework and Southern Water's capital programme strategic delivery partner framework, and

places on the new £835m NHS North of England commercial procurement collaborative.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: "Our strong performance in the first half of the financial year provides increased confidence for the full year.

“We are pleased with our successes on the new AMP8 frameworks and the opportunities we see across all our chosen sectors. We have excellent people and project teams, a strong balance sheet and a high-quality carefully selected order book.

“Encouraged by our performance in the first six months of the year and the robust outlook, our expectations for the full year to June 2025 have improved accordingly."

Galliford Try expects to announce its results for the half year to 31st December 2024 on 5th March 2025.

