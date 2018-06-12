Update for Waterloo’s tech guide

With 26,000 hard copies and hundreds of downloads of the first edition in circulation, Waterloo Air Products’ Green Book has proved a useful resource for designers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Information about air diffusion contained within the 48-page second edition includes comfort criteria and acoustic information, as well as terms, definitions and symbols. In addition, there is information on conventional air diffusion patterns and a simple product selection guide for diffuser types regardless of manufacturer.

“We believe it’s important to share knowledge within the industry,” said Waterloo managing director John Tiernan. “As part of our commitment to collaboration we provide HVAC consultants, architects, engineers and developers with information on air distribution, so they can create the right environment through good air flow.”

The Green Book technical guide to air distribution is available via www.waterloo.co.uk/technical/the-green-book