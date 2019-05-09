Upgrade for Keighley road

Beechcliffe Roundabout in Keighley

Work involves the wideniing of a traffic pinch point in Keighley on the A650, which is the main route between Bradford and Skipton, gateway to the Dales.

The 58-week contact will see Howard Civil Engineering constructing additional lanes on Hard Ings Road and nearby Beechcliffe Roundabout to create a dual carriageway.

Pre-contracts manager Lucie Jones said: “This is the largest roadworks scheme the town has seen in 30 years and has involved a great deal of planning on our behalf.

“The Hard Ings Road improvement scheme will undoubtedly be one of the most complex projects we have undertaken as a business to date with regards to the various interests of the stakeholders involved, but we have a strong management team and a proven track record of successful community liaison which I am confident will ensure minimal disruption to local businesses and commuters.”