Urban wins Bristol hospital contract

Callington Road hospital

Over the next 18 months Urban Group will deliver improvements to four buildings on the site.

Callington Road hospital provides psychiatric inpatient and community services. It only opened in 2006.

Urban’s interior works will include reconfiguration of the space, as well as the installation of new bedrooms, wards, a kitchen and multi-purpose rooms for meetings, consulting and supervision.

LED lighting will be installed, with appropriate dimming and automatic switching, and building temperature control and heat emitters will be enhanced.

The re-design has been led by AHR Architects.

Urban’s client is the Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust.

Urban commercial director Jimmy Crowe said: “The reconfiguration and improvements to Callington Road hospital will bring together inpatient facilities, creating a centre of excellence offering a wide range of specialist therapies in a supportive environment.

“This co-location of services will enable the trust to share specialist skills and resources on the one site, as well as achieving economies of scale.

“Working within a live environment is always a challenge and one which we have a lot of experience in successfully delivering. We will work closely with the client’s team to manage the sequencing and project timetable to fit in with the ongoing clinical needs of this operational site.”

