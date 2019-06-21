US construction supply company changes hands

UMI has grown into one of the largest wholesale suppliers of stone products in the southeast USA. Its countertop slab materials include quartz, natural stone, porcelain and recycled glass, in addition to complementary products including tile and sinks. UMI has more than 1,500 customers and annual revenues of more than US$50m (£39m). UMI has three design centres and distribution facilities in Florida.

“The acquisition of UMI came as a natural fit as we looked to expand our geographic footprint and continue executing on our strategic plan to become the premier one-stop-shop for design, product sourcing and project management needs of the remodel and new build markets,” said Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources. “Under the leadership of Don DiNorcia, UMI has built a solid business reputation and we believe great opportunity awaits both brands.”